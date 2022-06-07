Watch more News on iWantTFC

It might be better for Nonito "The Filipino Flash" Donaire Jr. to hang up his gloves especially with the way he lost to a prime Naoya Inoue on Tuesday, according to boxing analyst Atty. Ed Tolentino.

Tolentino said the 4-division former world champion and future hall-of-famer has already given fight fans the best of what he has to offer.

"Sabi nila a boxer is only as good as his last fight. When you look at his fight kontra kay Inoue, this was his worst knockout defeat since he was knocked out by Nicolas Walters," he said. "'Yung pinakahuling talo kay Inoue was overwhelming. He was run over by Inoue in this fight. The semblance of the Flash wala tayong nakita."

"We have already seen the best of Nonito Donaire and anything from here on, medyo treading dangerous waters na tong si Nonito Donaire."

Unlike in their first faceoff back in 2019 when Donaire took Inoue to the trenches, the "Filipino Flash" got clobbered early in their rematch at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

The Filipino was hit flush with a right straight that dropped him in the second round before he got clipped with a pair of massive left hooks that decked him in the second stanza.

This forced the referee to halt the bout and award the stoppage win to 28-year-old Inoue.

Donaire lost the WBC bantamweight title he won from Nordine Oubaali last year. Inoue is now the WBC, IBF and WBA bantam king.

"[Donaire] is already 39 years old. Sa totoo lang overstaying na itong si Donaire sa boxing. At by some miracle he became world champion again... but we can't fool around with Father Time," said Tolentino.

He said it would be wise for Donaire to leave the sport while he is healthy than serve as a stepping stone for future boxing stars.

"Iyan ang ayaw nating mangyari kasi sa totoo lang wala nang dapat i-accomplish pa si Donaire," said Tolentino. "He will always be remembered not for his loss but 'yung mga panalo niya kay Fernando Montiel, kay Vic Darchinyan, kay Jorge Arce... 'yung multi-weight titles."

"Sabi nga niya he was bullied as a kid, sickly as a kid and yet he became a world champion so ang dami na niyang mountains na naconquer... But of course the choice is for Donaire to make."