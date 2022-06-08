Creamline's Tots Carlos and Choco Mucho's Aduke Ogunsanya

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine national volleyball team has called up Tots Carlos and Aduke Ogunsanya for its exhibition matches against Thailand and Japan this weekend.

The Philippine women's team is set to play Thailand on Saturday and Japan on Sunday in a friendly organized by the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) ahead of Week 2 of the Volleyball Nations League.

The PNVF International Challenge will take place at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

It will be the first national team call-ups for both Carlos and Ogunsanya.

Carlos is coming off a spectacular campaign with the Creamline Cool Smashers in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference, where she earned MVP and Best Opposite Spiker honors. Ogunsanya, meanwhile, was solid in her first season with the Choco Mucho Flying Titans.

They join the core of the team that competed in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, headlined by Alyssa Valdez and skipper Aby Maraño.

PNVF president Ramon "Tats" Suzara said on Tuesday that the SEA Games lineup will still represent the country for the International Challenge, but the national team will undergo a "re-organization" in July.

Middle blocker Jaja Santiago will not be in the team, having already left for Japan for club season.