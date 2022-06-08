UAAP: Ildefonso to stay with Ateneo for final season

Ateneo's Dave Ildefonso during the UAAP Season 84 Finals. UAAP Media

MANILA, Philippines -- Ateneo de Manila University's Dave Ildefonso has confirmed that he will play in his final season of eligibility with the Blue Eagles, despite receiving interest from teams in the Korean Basketball League (KBL).

In an Instagram story, Ildefonso said he is gearing up for "one final year for the Blue and White."

It has been reported that Ildefonso, 22, has attracted interest from teams in the KBL as well as Japan's B.League, but the player decided to return for UAAP Season 85. It will be his second and last season with the Blue Eagles.

Ildefonso averaged 11.64 points, 5.07 rebounds, and 3.21 assists per game in the elimination round, but struggled in the UAAP Season 84 finals where Ateneo fell to the University of the Philippines in a best-of-3 series.

There, he put up just six points on 32% shooting in three games, committing an average of 4.67 turnovers per game.

Afterward, Ildefonso acknowledged that there was more work for him to do after a subpar performance in his first appearance in the finals.

His decision to return will be a boost to the Ateneo program, as they lost their starting point guard, SJ Belangel, to KBL team Daegu KOGAS this week. Belangel opted to forego his final two years of eligibility with the Blue Eagles to turn professional.