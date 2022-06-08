KC Galdones and the rest of UST's "support system" have been stepping up for Eya Laure. UAAP Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- Eya Laure's supporting cast in the University of Santo Tomas (UST) has taken the spotlight in recent games, much to the delight of the Golden Tigresses' coaches.

Laure has carried the scoring load for UST throughout most of the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament, but the likes of Ypril Tapia and KC Galdones have stepped up in back-to-back matches against Far Eastern University (FEU) and the University of the East (UE).

In a four-set win against the Lady Tamaraws, Tapia scored 16 points to provide ample back-up for Laure (19 points). In a sweep of UE on Tuesday, Galdones earned Player of the Match honors with 11 points, while Tapia top-scored with 13. Laure had 12 points against the Lady Warriors.

For UST coach Yani Fernandez, the resurgence of their role players is a good sign as the Tigresses prepare for the Final 4.

"'Pag kalat 'yung scoring nga namin, and then siyempre, very unpredictable pagdating sa kalaban," pointed out Fernandez, who called the shots for UST against the Lady Warriors with head coach Kungfu Reyes dealing to a personal matter.

"Kung si Eya lang ng si Eya, especially sa crunch time, crucial situation, alam na kaagad kung kanino ibibigay," he added.

Laure had been virtually unstoppable in the first round of the competition, where she compiled 160 points through seven matches. But opposing teams adjusted to UST's offense in the second round, and she was held in check in back-to-back losses against Ateneo de Manila University and De La Salle University.

The Lady Spikers were especially effective in limiting Laure, as she scored a UAAP-career low eight points in a four-set defeat.

With Laure's teammates now finding their groove, Fernandez is confident that their offense will become more dynamic -- something that should serve them well in the semifinals of the tournament.

"Nagyon, nagkakaroon tayo ng mga nagdo-double digits, nagpe-Player of the Game 'yung mga ibang ka-teammate ni Eya. So, mas maganda para sa amin 'yun," he said. "Kasi siyempre, nagkakaroon ng kumpiyansa ang isa't isa, especially 'yung setter."

"Nakikita din namin na nage-effort, all players, especially sa mga kanya-kanyang position. So, at least 'yun, kahit papaano magkaroon man ng kaunting effect sa kalaban," he added.

Galdones believes that they will continue to elevate their performances in the Final 4.

"Hindi ko po masasabi na nasa peak na po kami. Kasi, kulang pa po kami sa pagiging consistent sa loob ng court eh," she said. "Ang dami pa po naming kailangang ayusin, like 'yung grabe po kami mag-error."

The Golden Tigresses will conclude their elimination round campaign on Thursday with an all-important match-up against the National University Lady Bulldogs.