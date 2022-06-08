PBA: SMB's Fajardo-Manuel tandem too much for Phoenix

San Miguel Beer walked away with a 108-100 victory over Phoenix Super LPG in the PBA Philippine Cup at Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday.

June Mar Fajardo led the Beermen's aggressive start in the season with 24 points, 15 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 blocks.

Vic Manuel came off the bench with 24 points of his own on an 11-out-of-15 shooting from the field.

"Sabi ni Coach, kailangan strong start kami this conference. Sa previous namin, laging natatalo sa first game. So good thing naipanalo namin ang game na ito," said Fajardo, who led Gilas Pilipinas' silver medal finish in the recent Southeast Asian Games.

The Beermen dominated the Fuel Masters in rebounding, second chance points and points off turnovers.

San Miguel San Miguel outrebounded Phoenix 54-45, and outscored the Fuel Masters off turnovers 22-5.

The Beermen also outscored the Fuel Masters in second chance points by 16 markers.

"Pagkatapos ng SEA Games, June Mar was able to join the team in practice. Big confidence ang ibinigay sa amin kasi excited ang players," said San Miguel coach Leo Austria.

"But I told them June Mar is just another player of the team, he's the strength of the team, pero we still have to work hard. This our conference, the All-Filipino but let's walk the talk, hindi pwedeng puro salita."

Matthew Wright led Phoenix with 22 in a losing effort.

Box Scores:

SMB 108 – Fajardo 24, Manuel 24, Perez 19, Ross 17, Brondial 9, Tautuaa 8, Lassiter 6, Pessumal 1, Enciso 0

Phoenix 100 – Wright 22, Tio 17, Serrano 15, Perkins 15, Jazul 9, Mocon 5, Lalata 5, Pascual 4, Melecio 3, Manganti 3, Muyang 2, Porter 0, Rios 0, Garcia 0

QUARTER SCORES: 23-25, 54-52, 83-77, 108-100