PBA: NLEX overhauls big deficit to down TerraFirma

NLEX guard Kevin Alas looks to score against TerraFirma in their PBA Philippine Cup game. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) The NLEX Road Warriors recovered from a slow start and held on in a tight finish to claim a 105-102 victory against the TerraFirma Dyip, Wednesday afternoon at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Road Warriors trailed by as much as 16 points but found their rhythm in an explosive third quarter en route to a winning start in the 2022-23 PBA Philippine Cup.

They had to stand firm in the dying seconds, however, as the Dyip came to within one point and still had a chance to steal the game after some errors for the Road Warriors. But NLEX was able to hold on, forcing Joshua Munzon into a turnover before Calvin Oftana iced the win with a pair of free throws.

The sophomore forward finished with 20 points -- 18 of which came in the fourth quarter. Kevin Alas earned Player of the Game honors after scattering 24 points, and JR Quinahan scored 12 of his 18 points in the third period to spark the Road Warriors' comeback.

"I'm very happy with the way we won. Because, makikita mo 'yung character ng team," NLEX coach Yeng Guiao said after the game. "Kaya naming magbalik from 16 points nilamang nila. Kayod hanggang huli."

"So, I look at it as a good sign of the character of this team," he added.

NLEX shot just 26.3% from the field in the first half, while TerraFirma nailed seven three-pointers to enter the break with a 47-31 advantage. The Road Warriors got their groove in the third, however, with Quinahan leading the way.

They out-scored the Dyip, 40-29, in the third frame to head into the fourth down by just five, 76-71. It was a nip-and-tuck ball game from there, but NLEX snatched the lead for good off an Oftana three-pointer that made it 83-80 with over seven minutes left.

The Road Warriors went on to lead by as much as nine points, 93-84, with 5:15 to go off a layup by Alas in transition. The Dyip, however, inched closer, thanks to Juami Tiongson and Munzon, who scored back-to-back baskets to make it a four-point game, 102-98, with still 48 seconds to go.

A split by Alas at the line made it 103-98 with 14.8 ticks left, but Ed Daquioag converted an off-balance three-pointer to make it a one-possession game, 103-101, with 4.3 seconds to go. TerraFirma then got a break when Justin Chua was called for a technical foul after he entered the game without notifying the officials of a substitution; Tiongson's free throw made it a one-point game.

Chua committed a turnover in the next NLEX possession, giving TerraFirma another opportunity to steal the win with three seconds to go. Unfortunately for the Dyip, Munzon lost the ball on the sideline, and Oftana coolly sank two free throws to seal the deal.

Tiongson and Aldrech Ramos each scored 18 points for the Dyip, while Munzon had 15 markers. TerraFirma had a massive 60-48 advantage in rebounding, and scored 30 second chance points, thanks to 24 offensive rebounds.

They were undone by their turnovers in the end game, however, with NLEX scoring 24 points off their 21 miscues in the contest.

The scores:

NLEX 105 – Alas 24, Oftana 20, Quiñahan 18, Trollano 15, Chua 13, Rosales 7, Paniamogan 5, Nieto 3, Miranda 0, Varilla 0, Soyud 0, Ighalo 0, Semerad 0.

Terrafirma 102 – Tiongson 18, Ramos 18, Munzon 15, Daquioag 14, Gabayni 12, Cahilig 7, Go 7, Camson 5, Gomez de Liaño 4, Balagasay 2, Calvo 0, Enriquez 0, Mina 0.

Quarters: 17-18, 47-31, 76-71, 105-102.

