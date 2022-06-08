Juami Tiongson (3) and the TerraFirma Dyip have all the tools to be a contender, says NLEX coach Yeng Guiao. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- PBA teams cannot afford to underestimate TerraFirma, warned NLEX coach Yeng Guiao after his Road Warriors labored to a close win against the Dyip on Wednesday afternoon.

The Road Warriors opened their campaign in the 2022-23 PBA Philippine Cup with a 105-102 triumph against TerraFirma, but they had to overcome a 16-point halftime deficit to do so. The Dyip even had a chance to steal the win late, but a turnover by Joshua Munzon and two free throws by NLEX's Calvin Oftana spelled the difference in the end game.

"Magaling talaga 'yung TerraFirma. You cannot underestimate 'yung TerraFirma," Guiao said after they held on for a 1-0 start to the conference.

"Ang lalaki nila, they have the size, may piyesa talaga sila. May mga materyales 'tong team na 'to," he stressed.

TerraFirma leaned on recently-crowned Most Improved Player Juami Tiongson, who fired 18 points against his former team. Aldrech Ramos had 18 points and eight boards, and sophomore guard Joshua Munzon, now recovered from a fractured hand, contributed 15 points and six assists.

As Guiao noted, the Dyip also have size to battle inside the paint, thanks to the likes of Joseph Gabayni, Eric Camson, and Andreas Cahilig. TerraFirma had a 60-48 rebounding advantage against NLEX on Wednesday night.

"Maraming papahirapan 'tong TerraFirma," predicted Guiao, as he acknowledged that the Dyip's defense was a factor in NLEX's slow start. The Road Warriors shot just 26.3% in the first half, including only 2-of-18 from long distance.

"Kasama na rin 'yung ano doon, may malas, tapos we have to credit their defense. Maganda ang dinepansa nila noong first half. Pero noong medyo nakuha na namin 'yung rhythm namin, nakabawi kami sa second half," the coach said.

Guiao noted that if TerraFirma wants to take the next step and become true contenders, they have to stay together and develop greater chemistry -- something that he knows is an issue for the Dyip.

"Siguro importante lang sa kanila, tumagal 'yung samahan nila eh. Parati kasing napipitasan ng player 'yan eh," he said.

In recent years, TerraFirma has traded its best players to other teams, notably sending the first pick of the 2017 PBA Rookie Draft to San Miguel — a selection that turned out to be Christian Standhardinger. In February 2021, they sent CJ Perez — the No. 1 pick in the 2018 Draft — to San Miguel.

"So, kung hindi lang pinapatasan ng player 'yan, baka nag-champion na 'yang TerraFirma na 'yan eh. So magaling 'tong team na 'to, may size sila, kumpleto sila sa piyesa, sa materyales," Guiao said.

