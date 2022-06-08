PBA: Ganuelas-Rosser rivalry held off for now as Brandon injured

Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser is still recovering from injury. PBA Images

Top overall rookie pick Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser can only be at the sidelines when the Blackwater Bossing take on his elder brother Matt’s TNT squad on Thursday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

“I was telling him he’s afraid of me,” Matt told ABS-CBN News in jest when asked about his thoughts on how the sibling rivalry takes a backseat for now with Brandon still recovering from a dislocated finger injury he suffered during the Southeast Asian Games 3 x 3 basketball competition.

Turning serious, the elder Ganuelas-Rosser is excited to see how his brother can perform when he steps into the big stage.

Brandon was a part of the Limitless Appmasters that won the grand championship of the inaugural PBA 3 x 3 tournament. He used the league’s standalone tournament as a way to get himself in tip-top condition in time to joining the Rookie Draft.

The younger Ganuelas-Rosser is excited to finally play in the big league, but he has to wait for two more weeks before it could happen.

“A couple of more weeks, dealing with the finger, but it’s healing properly,” Brandon said. “I just have to give it some time. It’s unfortunate. Our first game is against TNT, too, so it’s unfortunate I won’t be able to match up with my brother, but I’m looking forward to playing when I get back out there.”

Brandon didn’t get a chance to hear his name during the PBA Rookie Draft, which could be a great moment for his career as an upstart in Asia’s pioneering professional basketball league.

“I was on flight on my way back home coming from the SEA Games, so when I landed and I saw the news, it was really cool, it was a great honor and thankful that Blackwater selected me No.1,” added the younger Ganuelas-Rosser.

Brandon has attended the team’s practices, but was reduced to learning the system while watching from the sidelines.

“I’ve been in practice for two weeks. We look good and couldn’t wait to join the guys. Hopefully, I can bring my game and help them a little bit. I think we have a good mix of young and old. I think we can go out there and be better than the last season,” added Brandon.

“For now, I’ve been doing a lot of conditioning, a lot of strength, a lot of drills with my left. Right now, I’m not cleared for contact. Hopefully, soon, I’ll be able to do contact drills.”