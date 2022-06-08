PBA: Fajardo dedicates charity project to his late mom

SMB's June Mar Fajardo scored 24 points against Phoenix on June 8, 2022. PBA Images

MANILA - Six-time PBA Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo so far has raised P4,800 through his personal charity project which he said is dedicated to his late mother Marites.

The San Miguel Beer star pledged P200 for every point he scores in this PBA Season 47. He scored 24 during their 108-100 victory against Phoenix Super LPG on Wednesday.

"Para sa mama ko 'yun," he said after their win.

Fajardo is a self-proclaimed "mama's boy" and has dedicated his various awards to his parents. In 2019, when he received his record-breaking fifth MVP trophy, he called both of his parents to the stage to offer the award to them.

Marites passed away in August last year.

Fajardo launched the charity project in coordination with the PBA.

"The Kraken" also intends to donate P1,000 for every three-pointer that he makes, as well as P100,000 should the Beermen make the finals of the conference.

"Pag-usapan pa namin kung sino ang beneficiary," said Fajardo of the project.

FROM THE ARCHIVE