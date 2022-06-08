The NU Lady Bulldogs celebrate after scoring against the FEU Lady Tamaraws. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- The National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs are not shying away from the pressure of being the team to beat in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament, a rare distinction for the program.

The Lady Bulldogs are one win away from a sweep of the elimination round that will send them straight to the tournament finals. They have been superb throughout Season 84, dropping just five sets in 13 matches.

Regardless of the result of their final elimination round game on Thursday, where they will face the University of Santo Tomas, it's abundantly clear that the Lady Bulldogs are the favorites to win the women's volleyball championship. It's a tag that the NU women fully embrace.

"Na-earn naman po namin 'yun," said NU libero Jennifer Nierva, when asked of their reaction to being the team to beat.

"Hindi naman po namin basta-basta lang. Talagang pinaghirapan namin kung nasaan kami ngayon, so siguro credit na lang din sa hard work namin," she added.

NU has been tabbed as contenders before, notably when Jaja Santiago was starring for the program. But it's rare that the team has so clearly separated itself from the pack and established itself as the odds-on favorite to win the championship.

While they embrace the "favorites" tag, Nierva admits that they are not immune to pressure. The Lady Bulldogs shockingly dropped the first set of their game last Tuesday against Far Eastern University, a team that was already eliminated from the Final 4 race after winning just once in 13 matches.

"Kanina na-feel ko na baka, naisip ko na baka nawawala 'yung hunger ng bawat isa," said Nierva. "So kailangan lang talaga, mag-usap ulit kami kung ano 'yung goal ng team."

"Kasi, hindi dapat natitigil sa 13-0 or 14-0. Kasi 'yun nga, ang goal talaga is the championship," she stressed.

They quickly recovered against FEU and dominated the last three sets to improve to 13-0. Nierva stressed that a letdown like what occurred in the opening frame cannot happen again.

"Kailangan every game, doon naka-set 'yung mind namin eh -- na ang standard namin, hindi pang-elimination lang," the libero said. "Kailangan every game, ipapakita namin na eto 'yung standard ng laro ng NU ngayon, and pinaghirapan namin 'yun eh."

NU has not won the UAAP women's volleyball title since the 1956-57 season. If they defeat the Golden Tigresses on Thursday, it would be their first finals appearance in the league's Final 4 era.

Nierva knows they are favored to win as they had beaten Eya Laure and the Tigresses in four sets when they met in the first round. But she vows that the Lady Bulldogs will be completely focused at the task at hand on Thursday.

"Kailangan humble lang, and balik lang lagi sa trabaho. And kung ano 'yung goal palagi, hindi lang ng bawat isa but 'yung buong team," she said.