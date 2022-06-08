Photo from VolleyballPhilippines.com

Teams from Japan and Thailand are now in Manila ahead of the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) which will be hosted at the Araneta Coliseum from June 14 to 19.

Japan and Thailand have already settled down in their official hotel as the two Asian powerhouse teams begin their preparation in earnest for Week 2 of the tournament.

First to arrive was Thailand on Tuesday afternoon, while Japan planed in early Wednesday.

The Thais, who had an impressive first week with a 3-1 win-loss record capped by a five-set win over China in Turkey, will miss injured middle blocker Thatdao Nuekjang.

But the reigning Southeast Asian Games champions will have Pimpichaya Kokram and Ajcharaporn Kongyot leading the charge.

Coming off a perfect 4-0 record in the US, the Japanese squad will have new team captain Sarina Koga and Arisa Inoue leading the charge to protect their top ranking.

Thailand and Japan took antigen tests for COVID-19 before their first training session at the PhilSports Arena Wednesday. All team players and staff yielded negative results.

Canada will arrive on Friday, followed by China on Saturday.

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist and three-time VNL titlist USA, Belgium, Bulgaria and Poland complete the cast in the event.

Thailand and Japan will play the Philippine team on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, in a side event dubbed the Philippine National Volleyball Federation International Challenge this weekend at the Filoil Flying V Centre.