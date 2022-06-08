Converge's Jeron Teng (21) puts up a shot against Rain or Shine in their PBA Philippine Cup game. PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- A tough loss in their first game of the 2022-23 PBA Philippine Cup has only made Jeron Teng more excited for the future of the Converge FiberXers.

Teng and the FiberXers had absorbed a slim 79-77 loss to Rain or Shine on Sunday, with Beau Belga drilling the go-ahead three-pointer in the final 13 seconds.

Teng had 23 points and 13 rebounds in the loss. He briefly put Converge ahead with under 30 seconds left, but they left enough time for Belga to come up with the biggest shot of the game.

"It's just too bad na we fell short on the win today," said Teng afterward. "Babawi lang kami for the next game. We're just really grateful to be here."

It was the first game for Converge after buying the Alaska Aces franchise in the offseason. They retained most of the Alaska players and added big men Jeo Ambohot and Justin Arana through the draft, with Jeff Cariaso still calling the shots for the squad.

The team is thankful for the warm welcome they received during Sunday's opening ceremonies at the Araneta Coliseum, and Teng said the fight they showed in their first game bodes well for the future of the squad.

"Siyempre, frustrated dahil we really wanted to get this win for Converge," he acknowledged. "But you know, we can't cry over spilled milk."

"We just have to learn from this painful loss, and help us get ready for the next game," he added.

The solid debuts of their young players -- Ambohot had seven points and 10 rebounds, and Arana contributed six points, nine rebounds, and three blocks -- further encourages Teng.

"We saw glimpses of what they can do, what they can contribute sa team. I know na we'll only get better from here so I'm really excited to see them grow," he said. "This is our team, so we really have to pick each other up and play to the best of our abilities."

Converge returns to action on Friday against the Magnolia Timplados Hotshots at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.