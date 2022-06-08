La Salle veteran Jolina dela Cruz celebrates against the Ateneo Blue Eagles. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- For De La Salle University veteran Jolina dela Cruz, their teamwork and balanced scoring were the keys to their crucial victory against rival Ateneo de Manila University in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament on Tuesday.

The Lady Spikers took another step towards securing a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final 4 after rallying from a 1-2 deficit to outlast Ateneo in a five-set thriller, 19-25, 25-18, 20-25, 25-22, 15-12, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Dela Cruz earned Player of the Match honors after one of her best performances in the season, where she scored 14 points and had 15 excellent receptions. Afterward, however, she highlighted the performance of the entire team and lauded the grit that they displayed in the marathon encounter.

"I give credit sa team, kasi teamwork talaga siya," said dela Cruz. "Hindi lang isang tao 'yung gumagalaw sa amin."

"So lahat kami, kailangan bantayan, and lahat kami, kayang mag-provide ng puntos. Siguro, teamwork talaga," she stressed.

Dela Cruz may have earned Player of the Match honors, but La Salle also got 17 points from Alleiah Malaluan and Baby Jyne Soreño. Thea Gagate also contributed 12 points, and Fifi Sharma had seven including three kill blocks.

They even got five points from setter and captain Marrione Alba, as she registered two blocks and an ace in the match.

Dela Cruz was proud to see her teammates respond after they fell behind in the third set, having encouraged them to work hard for every point against an Ateneo team that also played remarkable toughness in the match.

"Tiyaga," Dela Cruz said of her message to the Lady Spikers after their loss in Set 3.

"Tiyaga, mahalaga 'yun," she explained. "Kasi super hirap kunin 'yung one point eh. So 'yun, kapag nagra-rally, pilitin natin makuha 'yung puntos na 'to. Hindi puwedeng bumitaw."

The win hiked La Salle's record to 10-3 and gave them an inside track to the second seed in the semifinals, which carries with it a twice-to-beat advantage. They will still have to wait for the result of Thursday's matches — the final day of the elimination round — to see if they will secure the No. 2 spot, but dela Cruz said the Lady Spikers should be proud of themselves for taking the crucial step against the Blue Eagles.

"Super importante ng twice-to-beat. Pinilit namin manalo today para makuha 'yung twice to beat na 'yun. Ayun nga, pag hawak mo 'yung twice to beat na 'yun, you are very confident na maglaro," said the veteran.

La Salle will play Adamson University (7-6) on Thursday at the MOA Arena.

