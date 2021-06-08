Three more PVL teams set up 'bubble' training camps

MANILA, Philippines -- Cignal HD, F2 Logistics, and Balipure have started training for the upcoming Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference.

All three teams have set up camps in a "bubble" setting in different locations.

Cignal has been at the Splendido Country Club in Laurel, Batangas since June 1 -- the same venue where PLDT held its camp from May 16-30. The HD Spikers will wrap up their camp on July 4.

Present in the Cignal camp are: Shaq Delos Santos and his staff, along with players Rachel Daquis, Jheck Dionela, Cherry Vivas, Janine Marciano, Fiola Ceballos, May Luna, Roselyn Doria, Cindy Amutan, Pauline Cardiente, Rapril Aguilar, Norielle Ipac, Ranya Musa, Cecilia Bangad, and newcomers Ayel Estranero and Klarisa Abriam.

Meanwhile, F2 Logistics and BaliPure opened their bubble training camps last Monday.

The Cargo Movers are at the Valentino Resort and Spa in San Jose, Batangas for a month-long camp that will end on July 7.

In the Valentino bubble are the team's coaching staff headed by Ramil de Jesus along with players Aby Marano, Dawn Macandili, Majoy Baron, Kim Fajardo, Kim Dy, Ara Galang, Des Cheng, Chlodia Cortez, Lourdes Clemente, Alex Cabanos, and Rovena Instrella.

The Purest Water Defenders mounted their bubble in the Colegio de San Sebastian Pampanga Gym in San Fernando. BaliPure's camp ends on June 30.

Rommel Abella and Clarence Esteban serve as the coaches of the team. Also in the bubble are skipper Graze Bombita, Shirley Salamagos, Patty Orendain, Satriani Espiritu, Laiza Bendong, Gyra Barroga, Gen Casugod, Bien Juanillo, Roselle Baliton, Alina Bicar, Audrey Paran, Julia Angeles, Carly Hernandez, and Alexa Rafael.

Perlas continues to train at the St. Vincent Gym in Naguillan Road, Baguio.

All venues have been inspected by the Games and Amusements Board's pro volleyball division head Reginald Capadera and approved by chairman Baham Mitra.

Cignal was originally training at Paco Arena while BaliPure was at RIM Sports. However, they had to stop training due to NCR-plus being put under heightened quarantine status.

Last month, Creamline and Choco Mucho held a training bubble in St. Paul American School in Clark Freeport Zone from April 27 to May 23.

The PVL is looking to begin its Open Conference next month inside a bubble.

