NLEX allows Jericho Cruz to play for Guam in FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers

Jericho Cruz (39) in action for NLEX during the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- The NLEX Road Warriors have released guard Jericho Cruz for national team duty with Guam, the squad announced.

Cruz had just recently joined NLEX's practices after spending the past two weeks under quarantine. He had spent the past month in a grueling training camp in the United States, where Guam prepared for the upcoming FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers.

He will miss more time with the Road Warriors, however, after NLEX management allowed him to play for Guam in the qualifiers later this month.

Guam will play two games, both against Hong Kong, in the third and final window of the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers on June 13 and 15. The games were initially set for Clark, Pampanga, but were moved to Amman, Jordan.

NLEX management granted the Guam national team's request that was made through the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas.

Guam has played just once in the qualifiers, losing to New Zealand, 113-94, in February 2020. Cruz had four points, four rebounds, and five assists in the loss.

They still have a chance to advance to the FIBA Asia Cup if they beat Hong Kong, which is also 0-1 in group play.

Cruz is expected to return to the Philippines on June 16 and spend another week under quarantine, as per health and safety protocols. He will join the NLEX training camp later this month.

