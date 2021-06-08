Karate: James De Los Santos nets 24th, 25th gold

Filipino karateka James De Los Santos scooped two more gold medals in world online kata competitions as he work toward breaking his personal record.

De Los Santos hurdled his competitors from Sri Lanka and Switzerland before beating the US in the finals of the The Crown: International ENDAS Karate Trophy #2.

He then topped the fourth leg of the SportData eTournament World Series, outperforming Switzerland, Canada and South Africa for his 25th gold medal in 2021.

De Los Santos the world's top men's online kata player wants to surpass his 36 gold medal haul in 2020.

"On to more tournaments! 12 more to go!" he said.

