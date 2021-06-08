FIBA: Norwood excited to see Gilas back in action

Rain or Shine's Gabe Norwood, who has already seen several tours of duty for the national team, is looking forward to see Gilas Pilipinas in action in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers.

The Philippines will be facing Indonesia as well as a familiar foe in South Korea in Clark City as part of the competition in Group A.

"Those are two tough opponents," Norwood said in FBA.com.

"The history between the Philippines and Korea in basketball is well documented. Indonesia seems to be getting better every single tournament, especially since the time that I was able to play back in 2007, the team has continued to get better."

But despite the opposition, Norwood believes the current squad will be able to represent the Philippines well.

"I’m really excited for this Gilas team. I think any time you’re given ample preparation time, I think it’s huge no matter the roster. So just knowing coach Tab [Baldwin], just knowing coach Jong [Uichico], coach Caloy Garcia and the rest of the coaching staff, for them to have that allotted time to really just zone in and focus on a game plan and prepare. I like our chances," said Norwood.

The Philippines is unbeaten in Group A of the qualifiers with a 3-0 record, and another victory will assure them of a spot in the FIBA Asia Cup that will take place in August in Jakarta, Indonesia.

