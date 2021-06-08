Boxing: 'Sad' that Pacquiao still has to fight, says Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather Jr. stands in the ring prior to his fight against Logan Paul at Hard Rock Stadium. Jasen Vinlove, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Former world champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. touted the wealth he has amassed over the course of his boxing career after an exhibition match against YouTube star Logan Paul in Miami last Sunday.

Mayweather, who for a longtime was boxing's unquestioned pay-per-view king, attracted a large crowd at the Hard Rock Stadium for his eight-round exhibition against the much taller, heavier Paul.

There were no judges at ringside and no official winner, and Mayweather went the distance with the vastly inexperienced Paul who ran out of gas after an aggressive start.

Though the bout was widely criticized, Mayweather was unconcerned and saw it as proof that he remains the sport's premier draw, nearly four years after his official retirement.

"I've been in this sport for so long, so long and tonight, I was letting people see that I'm able to come out at my age, at 44, and still sell out 30,000 and still do crazy numbers to where I can make Showtime crash," said Mayweather.

"I'm truly blessed," he added.

The exhibition is expected to be another lucrative one for Mayweather, who made it clear afterward that he only did the bout against Logan "because I want to" -- unlike other boxers who have to keep fighting because they need to.

"When I come and do an exhibition or come out and box and have some fun, I do it because I want to do it, not because I have to do it," he stressed.

"Whereas, (Manny) Pacquiao at his age, which it's sad that he has to fight," he added.

Pacquiao, the Filipino ring icon, has fought six times since his defeat to Mayweather in the "Fight of the Century" in May 2015. Now 42 years old, he will return to the ring in August against unbeaten American Errol Spence Jr. in a welterweight bout.

Mayweather retired from boxing in August 2017 after another wildly lucrative bout, which saw him stop MMA superstar Conor McGregor in 10 rounds. Since then, he has twice fought in exhibitions: against Japan's Tenshin Nasukawa in December 31, 2018, which ended in a first round stoppage, and against Paul last weekend.

He said after the Paul fight that he was "probably not" going to do another exhibition match again, and stressed that he is "absolutely" retired from professional boxing.

The American said that even if he never steps foot in the ring again, he is set for life.

"I'm financially set and I want to let everybody know this," Mayweather declared. "You're going to hear so many different stories -- 'Oh, Floyd has to do this.' No. I'm well off."

"Every property that I have is paid for. My jet is paid for. All my cars is paid for. I own billion-dollar buildings. I own so much property and I'm steady investing in different things. I'm investing in the tech world. I made a lot of smart investments," he added.

During his career, Mayweather regularly topped Forbes' list of highest-paid athletes. In 2018, following his retirement, it was reported that he earned $285 million.

