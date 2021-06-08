Basketball: Ravena's agent hopes PBA open to compromise on Japan stint

Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Manotoc said he hopes the PBA will still reconsider its decision to bar Kiefer Ravena from joining the Shiga Lakestars in the Japan B.League.

Manotoc co-founded with Marvin Espiritu the Espiritu Manotoc Basketball Management (EMBM) that manages the career of Ravena.

“‘Yung kay Kiefer… Well, medyo political siguro, but I’ve always been an advocate for the player. I mean, we’re agents, so talagang biased po kami,” admitted Manotoc in the Philippine Sportwriters Association forum.

“I think the PBA, hopefully, can consider the player and his welfare and his financial career.”

Shiga last week announced that they have signed Ravena as an Asian import, making him the second Filipino after his brother Thirdy to ink a deal with the B.League.

But the PBA put its foot down, barring Ravena from joining the Lakestars since he has an existing contract with NLEX and the league.

But Manotoc is hoping to reach a compromise with the league.

“Hopefully there are compromises and concessions that can be made sa mga players po natin,” he said.

“You guys know better than me, na wala po tayong players’ union, and so on and so forth. So I hope the rights of our players can also be at the forefront.”

