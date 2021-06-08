Basketball: Ilocos Norte still open in hosting PBA bubble

Ilocos Norte will still welcome the PBA if the league decides to stage another bubble conference.

Provincial Governor Matthew Manotoc said his offer to play host for the league "still stands" if the PBA can't find any suitable venue in the NCR area for its 46th season.

"Yes (the offer) still stands," said Manotoc in the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum.

The PBA previously held its All-Filipino conference in a bubble-type setting in Clark, Pampanga.

The league is currently hoping that the government will soon ease the restrictions in the NCR Plus area to push through with the 46th season in early July.

Ilocos Norte currently hosts the TNT Tropang Giga as the team prepares for the upcoming All-Filipino tourney. The Meralco Bolts also trained in Ilocos last month.

"I'm not sure if we can host all the teams to be honest, in terms of the facilities and courts," said Manotoc.

"I don't know if the PBA is considering parang conference or division set up. Siguro pag ganun kaya namin. But we'll always be here naman, so long we can help."

FROM THE ARCHIVES