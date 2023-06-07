PBA on Tour: Terrafirma scores upset vs TNT

Juami Tiongson looks to score for TerraFirma against TNT in the PBA on Tour, June 7, 2023 at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Juami Tiongson sparked Terrafirma's third quarter assault en route to their 104-92 upset of Talk 'N Text in the PBA on Tour at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City on Wednesday.

Tiongson finished with 21 points, the bulk of them coming in the searing third quarter where they overpowered the Tropang GIGA in scoring, 42-25.

Ed Daquioag added 16 points for the Dyip who scored their first victory in the preseason, while Isaac Go chipped in 15.

The Tropang GIGA actually limited the Dyip to just 14 points in the opening quarter where they enjoyed a six point lead.

Terrafirma slowly found its stride and eventually cut the deficit to 42-38 at the half.

But nothing prepared TNT for Terrafirma's ball movement in the third period where the Dyip seized control.

"Compared to our first half we really moved the ball as a team everyone was touching the ball, everybody was in his rhythm," said Tiongson.

TNT tried to mount a comeback in the fourth, but it was Daquioag's turn to frustrate the wards of coach Jojo Lastimosa.

TNT again played minus their star players, forcing Glenn Khobuntin to carry to scoring load with 25 points.

The scores:

TERRAFIRMA 104—Tiongson 21, Daquioag 16, Go 15, Cahilig 11, Mina 10, Ramos 8, Alolino 7, Ferrer 7, Gomez de Liano 5, Calvo 4, Taldua 0, Grospe 0, Alanes 0.

TNT 92—Khobuntin 25, Tungcab 14, Marcelo 10, Cruz 9, Jopia 8, Varilla 6, Montalbo 6, Cuntapay 6, Ganuelas-Rosser 4, Alfaro 2, Gallego 2.

Quarters: 14-20, 38-42, 80-67, 104-92.