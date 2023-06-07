Gian Mamuyac in action for Rain or Shine against San Miguel in the PBA on Tour, June 7, 2023 at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Rain or Shine deflected a mighty run by San Miguel Beer to hammer out a tight 100-98 verdict in the PBA on Tour at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City on Wednesday.

The Elasto Painters led by as much as 24 points but the Beermen clawed their way back to pull to within two points in the final minutes of the game.

Jonard Clarito shot 8-out-of-11 from the field to tally 17 points for the Elasto Painters, who also got 14 from Gian Mamuyac.

Coach Yeng Guiao's troops were in sync in the first half, enabling the Elasto Painters to put up a comfortable lead.

But San Miguel showed signs of life when Terrence Romeo and Allain Bulanadi orchestrated a furious comeback.

In the fourth quarter, San Miguel unleashed an 8-0 windup that had Rain or Shine reeling.

Following a dagger trey from Bulanadi that cut ROS' lead to 100-98, Romeo went for a driving layup that could have tied the count in the last 6 seconds.

But Romeo got blocked by Gabe Norwood, dooming the Beermen's chance of stealing the victory.

Bulanadi finished with 31 big points for San Miguel, which also got 25 from Romeo.