Otom claims 3rd gold as Team PH raises haul to 21

Swimmers Angel Mae Otom and Ernie Gawilan, and thrower Evaristo Carbonel delivered one gold each on Wednesday as Team Philippines remained fifth overall with 21 gold medals at the 12th Asean Para Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Otom claimed her third gold medal at the Morodok Aquatics Center with a stunning victory in the women's 50m butterfly S5 event, where she set a new Games record of 47.33 seconds, shattering her 48.07 performance last year in Indonesia.

Vietnam's Thi Sari Nguyen settled for the silver medal in 1:17.31.

Gawilan, on the other hand, triumphed in the men's 200m Individual Medley SM7 with a time of 2:50.29 to claim his second gold medal.

Vietnam's Hoang Nha Nguyen (2:56.96) and Quang Thoai Han (2:57.25) were second and third, respectively.

Gawilan also pocketed the silver medal in the 50m buttterfly (34.72), finishing second to Singapore's Wei Soong Toh (30.78). Vietnam's Nguyen Hoang Nha (34.84) was third.

Double-gold medalist Gary Bejino placed second in the men's 50m butterfly S6 event won by Thailand's Aekkarin Noithat (34.48). Boonyarit Payungsakul, also from Thailand, was third (39.02).

Carbonel topped the men's discus throw F11 in 25.67 meters, beating Brunei's Awang Raduan-Awang Haji Mataha (20.99) and Cambodia's Vann Chamroeun (14.92) at the warm up area of the Morodok Techo Stadium.

Meanwhile, Jesebel Tordecilla got the silver medal in the women's javelin throw F55 with an effort of 13.62 meters .

Vietnam's Ngo Thi Lan won the gold medal (14.27m) while Myanmar's Htet Htet Aye secured the bronze medal (11.68m).

Andrei Kuizon registered 19.03 meters in the men's javelin throw F34-54 to finish second behind Vietnam's Vovan Tung (21.33m). Malaysia's Taufik Nasirdin (13.19m) was third.

Athletics also delivered three bronze medals coming from Cendy Asusano, Jerome Fernandez and Arman Dino. Asusano, another double-gold winner, finished third in the women's discus throw F54 with an effort of 13.46m.

Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Ngoc Thuy won the event in 14.43m while her compatriot, Tran Thi Tu was third (13.84m).

Fernandez (24.43) ranked third in the men's 200m T46 behind Indonesia's Figo Saputra (23.39) and Firza Listianto (24.00).

Dino clocked 23.55 seconds to settle for the third place in the men's 200m T47 event. Nur Ferry Pradana of Indonesia won in 22.36 while his compatriot, Rizal Bagus Saktyono, was second in 22.78.

In the men's javelin throw F55, Joel Balatucan finished fourth (22.05m) behind Kieu Minh Trung of Vietnam (27.00m), Riadi Saputra of Indonesia (25.69m) and Shar Haji Juma'at of Brunei (22.16m).