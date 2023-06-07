FilOil: Ateneo beats UE, Adamson crushes FAITH Colleges

Ateneo center Joseph Obasa dunks against UE during their FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup game, June 7, 2023 in San Juan City. FilOil/Handout.

MANILA -- Ateneo de Manila University scored a highly-physical win against University of the East, 73-56, at the 2023 FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Wednesday in San Juan City.

Only separated by two points at the half, the Blue Eagles came into form in the third frame and limited the Red Warriors to only seven points in the quarter.

The Blue Eagles fended off the physicality that UE showed in the fourth, and have now two straight games in the contest.

Kai Ballungay produced 15 points and five rebounds for Ateneo who now posts a 2-5 record, while Joseph Obasa manned the middle with 14 points, 10 rebounds, and two blocks.

UE fell to 3-5 and was led by Noy Remogat's 13 points and five assists. Helping him was Abdul Sawat, with 10 points, five rebounds, and two deflections.

In another Group II contest, Adamson University scored an easy dub against FAITH College, 108-63, to improve their quarterfinal bid.

Now posting a 5-4 record, the Soaring Falcons were headed by Ahmad Hanapi's 12 points and five rebounds. Matthew Montebon and Cedrick Manzano put up 11 markers each, and Ray Allen Torres and John Calisay also finished in double digits, each of them putting up 10.

Adam Fernando top-scored for the Bravehearts with 15, and Eloh Navarez and Lloyd Dimawala put up 13 each, but they still failed to post a win in eight outings.

Meanwhile, Jose Rizal University was successful against their fellow NCAA squad San Beda University, defeating them 80-72, to notch its third straight victory.

Shawn Argente led the Heavy Bombers in scoring with 18 points and two dimes, while Ry Dela Rosa finished with 14 markers, and six boards as they go up to 4-4.

The 3-6 Red Lions, who only fielded seven players, were paced by 24 points and 11 boards from JB Sajonia.

In another NCAA clash, Emilio Aguinaldo College had a 79-71 victory over University of Perpetual Help System DALTA to improve to 3-5.

JP Maguliano had a 22-point, 11-board double-double and Art Cosa also delivered 14 points.

Jerico Nunez and Art Roque both put up 14 each for the Altas, who dropped to a 6-2 record.