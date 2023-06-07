De Guzman pens touching tribute to newly-wed Bagunas

National team standout Bryan Bagunas has tied the knot with his longtime partner, Nicole Tracy Tan.

Among those who attended the couple's wedding is Bagunas' national team teammate, John Vic De Guzman, who penned a touching tribute to the pair.

"Wish ko ang pang GOLD MEDAL na samahan – yung walang bibitaw kahit gaano pa ka challenging ang inyong makalaban. BLOCK niyo lang lahat ng negativity, RECEIVE niyo lang lahat ng blessing, habang sine-SET niyo ang lahat ng plano niyo – para kahit saan man kayo dalhin ni Lord – guaranteed ang ATTACK POINT basta solid ang chemistry ninyo!"

"Para sa pang matagalang pagmamahalan ng HARI ng Philippine Volleyball at HARI sa puso ng kaniyang REYNA – God Bless you both! @bryanbagunas01 @nicoletracytan."

Bagunas and Tan got engaged in April 2022.

The former National University standout now plays for Taichung WinStreak in Taiwan, after three seasons with Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler in Japan's V.League.

He was a key contributor to the national team that won silver in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, but missed this year's competition in Phnom Penh to focus on his upcoming nuptials.