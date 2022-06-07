The TNT Tropang GIGA secured another leg victory. PBA Images.



MANILA, Philippines -- Almond Vosotros capped his sizzling performance in Leg 3 of the PBA 3x3 Third Conference with another championship, as TNT overpowered Purefoods, 21-13, on Tuesday at Robinsons Magnolia.

Vosotros fired 12 points in the final, nearly matching the output of the TJ Titans as he led the Tropang GIGA to a second title in three legs of the PBA 3x3 tournament.

Coached by Mau Belen, TNT also claimed the Leg 1 crown three weeks ago.

Vosotros was on fire the entire playoffs and averaged 11.6 points as the Tropang Giga eliminated Sista in the quarterfinals, 21-16, bundled out Leg 2 champion Meralco in the semis, 18-14, before proceeding to dominate Purefoods in the championship game to win the P100,000 top purse.

The playmaker out of De La Salle University also got plenty of help from Gryann Mendoza, who added six points and eight rebounds. Lervin Flores and Ping Exciminiano round out the scoring for the Tropang Giga.



The Titans were in their first finals appearance since winning Leg 4 of the First Conference, but fell short against TNT as top gun Joseph Eriobu was held to just four points on 3-of-11 shooting from the floor.



On the way to the championship round, Purefoods ousted Limitless App in the quarterfinals, 21-19, and slammed the door on Platinum Karaoke, 18-16, in the semis.



The runner-up finish was worth P50,000 for the Titans, who got seven rebounds from new acquisition Marvin Hayes.



Platinum Karaoke earned a podium finish by bagging third place following a 14-12 win over Meralco earlier.



Yutien Andrada finished with seven points for Platinum Karaoke, which bagged P30,000.



The scores:



Finals

TNT (21) – Vosotros 12, Mendoza 6, Flores 2, Exciminiano 1.

Purefoods (13) – Mendoza 5, Eriobu 3, Acuna 3, Hayes 1.



Third place

Platinum Karaoke (14) – Andrada 7, Banal 3, Bagatsing 3, De Chavez 1.

Meralco (12) – Sedurifa 5, Gonzaga 4, Batino 3, Maiquez 0.

