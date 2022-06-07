Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – UST Golden Tigresses head coach Kungfu Reyes was not on the sideline as his team battled the cellar-dweller UE Lady Warriors in the UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball at Mall of Asia Arena Tuesday.

Reyes was out for the game as “he has matters to attend to,” according to the broadcast panel at the start of the game.

Replacing Reyes temporarily was assistant coach Yani Fernandez.

The Golden Tigresses are eyeing to secure a Final Four slot with a win against the Lady Warriors.

They are currently sitting at third place with an 8-4 record behind the still unbeaten NU Lady Bulldogs (12-0) and DLSU Lady Spikers (9-3).

UE, on the other hand, is at the bottom of the standing with a 0-12 card.

The UST squad is coming from a four-set victory over the already-eliminated FEU Lady Tamaraws last Saturday where Eya Laure scored 19 points while Ypril Tapia had 16 markers.

