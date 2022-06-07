UAAP volleyball: Adamson keeps hopes alive, eliminates UP

Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – The Adamson Lady Falcons showed the door to the UP Lady Maroons as they kept their chances of making it to the Final Four alive in the UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball.

The Lady Falcons flexed their muscles to eliminate the Lady Maroons, 25-18, 16-25, 25-22, 25-17, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Tuesday.

Adamson is now tied with the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the fourth spot with 7-6 win-loss cards heading to the final elimination playdate on Thursday.

Meanwhile, UP was sent by the Lady Falcons packing out of the season with a 5-8 slate.

Down by 7-13 in the third set, Adamson slowly creeped back into the game as they dropped a 14-6 run to steal the lead, 21-20, capped by a quick hit of Krich Macaslang.

It was a see-saw battle in the ensuing plays between the two teams until Aly Bertolano committed an attack error before Trisha Genesis, who had 18 points, ended the set in Adamson’s favor, 25-22.

The Lady Falcons had a better start in the fourth, building an early 12-6 separation off the series of miscues from UP.

The gap further widened to 10 points after a push from Rizza Cruz, 18-8. A drop ball from Genesis made it a 21-10 advantage.

The unbeaten NU Lady Bulldogs (13-0), De La Salle Lady Archers (10-3), and the UST Golden Tigresses (9-4) have already booked tickets in the Final Four.