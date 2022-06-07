Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – University of Santo Tomas (UST) cruised to its ninth win in the UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball and more importantly, secured a Final 4 ticket.

The Tigresses swept the determined UE Lady Warriors, 26-24, 25-18, 25-19, despite committing overwhelming errors at the Mall of Asia Arena Tuesday to improve its record at 9-4.

UST, who played without head coach Kungfu Reyes, is trailing behind the still unbeaten National University (12-0) and De La Salle University, which is holding a 9-3 card, as of writing.

Meanwhile, the Lady Warriors suffered their 13th loss in as many outings this season.

UE started the match on a good note, holding on to the lead until the final stretch of the opening set, 24-23.

But Imee Hernandez scored from the middle to tie at 24-all, before Janeca Lana committed two straight attack errors to give UST the set.

The Lady Warriors threatened UST anew in the second frame with a 16-15 lead but the Tigresses dropped an 9-1 run after the technical timeout, capped by back-to-back aces of Tin Ecalla for a 24-17 separation.

In the third frame, UE tried to cling on the upperhand midway of the game, thanks to the unforced errors of UST. But a couple of attacks from Ecalla sparked a mini-run again from UST for a 22-18 advantage.

Reyes was out for the game as “he has matters to attend to,” according to the broadcast panel at the start of the game.

Replacing Reyes temporarily was assistant coach Yani Fernandez.