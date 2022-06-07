Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA –- The National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs move one win closer to reaching the UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball finals.

This, after the Lady Bulldogs bucked an error-prone start to slip past Far Eastern University (FEU) in four sets, 24-26, 25-17, 25-19, 25-10, at the Mall of Asia Arena Tuesday.

NU gained its 13th straight win in as many outings and is now on the brink of sweeping the elimination round that will send them automatically to the championship round.

Meanwhile, the Lady Tamaraws dropped to a 1-12 record and remained in the seventh spot, just a win above the winless UE Lady Warriors.

Michaela Belen led NU with 18 big points.

NU appeared to have found its rhythm after committing a handful of errors in the opening set with a 21-16 lead.

But a string of errors from the Lady Bulldogs allowed FEU to tie the game at 22. An attack error each from Alyssa Solomon and Belen gave the Tamaraws a 1-0 lead against the top-seeded team.

NU, however, regrouped in the ensuing sets and eventually pulled away in the game with a 2-1 sets advantage.

Solomon and Sheena Toring pulled their act together in the fourth to create a 12-6 separation. It went as high as 12 points after a Solomon swing, 20-8.