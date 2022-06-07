Suzara hopes UAAP, NCAA players can watch VNL games

PNVF President Ramon "Tats" Suzara and Quezon City Vice Mayor Gian Sotto, representing Mayor Joy Belmonte, pose during Tuesday's Volleyball Nations League press conference at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. Handout photo.



MANILA, Philippines -- The chief of the country's volleyball federation is hopeful that collegiate players will get the chance to watch games of the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) when they take place at the Araneta Coliseum starting next week.

The Philippines is hosting Week 2 of both the men's and women's divisions at the Araneta Coliseum, as well as exhibition matches between VNL teams and the national teams at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Ticket sales are doing well, particularly for the matches of the highly popular Japan men's national team, said Ramon "Tats" Suzara, president of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF).

However, his wish is that the country's young stars can also see for themselves the world-class action among the top teams in the world at the Big Dome.

"I wish also all UAAP teams, NCAA teams to come and watch the VNL during their free time. I know they're focused there, but I'd like to ask also our UAAP fans to come here and watch the VNL," Suzara told ABS-CBN News on Tuesday.

"I'm sure everybody will find time. If there's any way I could support UAAP players to come here, I will give them a complimentary ticket to come here, including the NCAA, so they can really see the world-class volleyball for men and women," he said.

The NCAA Season 97 women's volleyball tournament will start on June 11, while the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball Final 4 is also tentatively set to start on that day.

It will be a busy day for the local volleyball scene, as the Philippine women's national team is also scheduled to play Thailand in an exhibition match on Saturday at San Juan.

Week 2 of the women's division of the VNL is set from June 14-19, likely coinciding with the finals of the UAAP women's volleyball tournament. The men's event is scheduled from June 21-26.

Suzara hopes that despite the packed schedule, the collegiate stars -- and their fans -- will find the time to watch the VNL matches as well. For the chief of the PNVF believes it will be an inspirational moment for the country's young players who may one day represent the Philippines at the international level.

"I think it's a big dream for them, to be part of a world-class team, to play in the national team, to watch and see innovations, and to be part of this exciting event for volleyball," Suzara said.