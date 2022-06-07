MANILA, Philippines -- Javee Mocon is in for the long haul with Phoenix Super LPG.

The swingman on Tuesday signed a long-term deal with the Fuel Masters, just hours after he was traded to the franchise.

The PBA had approved a transaction that saw Rain or Shine send Mocon to Phoenix Super LPG, in exchange for Nic Demusis, as well as the Fuel Masters first round pick in 2022 and second round pick in 2023.

An hour after the trade was confirmed, Phoenix Super LPG announced that Mocon signed a three-year deal with the franchise.

Rain or Shine selected Mocon with the sixth overall pick in the 2018 PBA Rookie Draft.

He is coming off a solid campaign in the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup, where he averaged 11.09 points, 6.82 rebounds, and 3.09 assists per game.

However, Mocon could not come to terms with ROS on a contract extension, and the team put him on the trading block ahead of the 2022-23 PBA Philippine Cup.

On Instagram, Mocon expressed his gratitude to the Elasto Painters for taking a chance "on a tweener."

"Thank you to Boss Raymond Yu and Boss Terry Que. To the whole management, coaching staff, and my teammates, the journey we went through these 3 years are truly memorable. All love from here! See you guys on the hardcourt," he said.

Mocon's commitment to Phoenix Super LPG is a boost for the franchise, as the Fuel Masters are anticipating the departure of star swingman Matthew Wright once his contract concludes on August 31.