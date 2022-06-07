PBA: At 40, Arwind and Kelly remain a defensive force

Photo from the PBA Images

At 40, Arwind Santos of NorthPort and Kelly Williams of TNT had proven that age is just a number.

Their latest accomplishment together is proof that they are still on top of their game.

Santos and Williams became the only 40-plus players in PBA league history to crack the All-Defensive Team and the two former Most Valuable Players have no plans of slowing down.

“This is no time to slow down. I think the minute I allow myself to slow down is the day I will officially retire,” Williams told ABS-CBN News. “I would love to say that this is just an indication that things are going in the right direction. I have to keep moving and keep working harder to see what these things will take me and end the stereotypes that age is a limitation.”

Santos and Williams joined Cliff Hodge of the Meralco Bolts, Jio Jalalon of the Magnolia Timplados Hotshots and Chris Ross of the San Miguel Beermen in the All-Defensive Team.

Now a member of the All-Defensive Team for the 10th time in his career to tie Jerry Codinera for the most number of inclusion in the elite roster, Santos also made it to the Mythical First Team, joining Calvin Abueva, former teammate June Mar Fajardo, Mikey Williams, and newly-chosen MVP Scottie Thompson in the cast.

Williams couldn't help but share his admiration on Santos.

“Before I got into the PBA, Arwind was a great talent, he’s a great player,” added Williams. “He had shown it year after year, throughout his whole career, and I’m glad I made it alongside him, at this stage of both our careers. It’s amazing what he has done. The opportunity he has done now with his new team, he has taken advantage of it, making the most out of it. I’m proud that we’re batch mates.”

Two years ago, before the PBA started its first ever bubble tournament, Williams announced his retirement, but he was given a new lease in life when his long-time mentor Chot Reyes took over and brought in the player he discovered and brought in to Manila nearly two decades ago.

“One of my focuses in coming back is not to prove the haters. I’m not a big fan of that. But it will fuel any competitive player,” he added. “Knowing that people will make judgments, at 39, coming back to play and people counting me out, and to be able to do the things that I’m doing at this stage, was a bonus. A lot of people have not shut their mouths on the judgments early on when I came back. But for the most part, I was able to prove to people who supported me and the organization which supported me, Coach Chot, who trusted me, that they were right on giving me the opportunities.”

Williams is giving his body another push and trying to help out the Tropang Giga in their title retention bid. He believes his career is headed towards the right direction as he makes the most out of whatever opportunity being given to him.

“Just like everything else, since I’ve been back, I just tried to take everything with gratitude, the opportunity to be recognized as among the top defensive players in the league, at this stage of my career, is pretty cool,” said Williams.

“The guys up there, Arwind, being one of them, the name of the game for me is to grab every opportunity and maximize myself as a player. This was an indication for me that something is going right.”