Jenelyn Olsim showed her improved grappling skills against Julie Mezabarba. Handout photo



Jenelyn Olsim’s growing arsenal was quickly put to the test in her split-decision win over Julie Mezabarba in ONE 158 over the weekend at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

And she passed with flying colors.

It wasn’t easy for the Filipina as she had to change levels more than once and go for takedowns. She even found herself defending a couple of chokehold attempts from the Brazilian.

Olsim, however, shared that she wasn’t in any sort of trouble from Mezabarba’s advances.

“I was very confident that she wasn’t going to submit me. I was far off from being submitted,” Olsim said.

“Also, we have counters for her from that position, though I was only able to do it once.”

The takedowns, according to Olsim, were actually part of their game plan entering this contest, even though the 25-year-old is known as a striker.

Not one to be content with her skills, Olsim has been working on her craft and she’s happy to have displayed it that night.

“It was always part of our tactics,” Olsim said. “Coach Mark always says work to finish, so I tried to get her down and submit her -- unfortunately it didn’t happen. But as they say, ‘Experience is the best teacher, and there’s always room for improvement.’”

While “The Graceful” was impressive, it wasn’t a clear cut victory for her as Mezabarba also made things difficult, getting the better of some of their exchanges on the feet.

That’s why she felt a tinge of nerves when Dom Lau announced the scores -- and why she felt elated when she heard her name announced as the winner.

“Though I was confident that I had won, when Dom Lau said it was a split decision, I was nervous,” Olsim said.

“I know that things could have gone really differently. I had some chances to finish, and I should’ve taken advantage. As much as possible, I didn’t really want to leave it to the hands of the judges.”