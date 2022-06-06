The De La Salle Lady Spikers defeated the Ateneo Blue Eagles in four sets when they met in the first round. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- De La Salle University will try to take a step towards a semifinals bonus when they take on archrivals Ateneo de Manila University in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament, Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

At 9-3, the Lady Spikers are already assured of a spot in the Final 4. However, they have yet to secure a twice-to-beat advantage, with University of Santo Tomas (UST) also still in contention.

On Saturday, the Lady Spikers warmed up for their rivalry match by dismissing University of the East (UE) in straight sets, 25-12, 25-19, 25-22.

"May kailangan pa po kami i-work," said La Salle middle blocker Thea Gagate, who had 12 points including three kill blocks in the win.

"Kailangan pa namin sipagan at tiyagain pa po lalo."

They face an Ateneo team that is filled with confidence and armed with momentum, after a hard-earned five-set victory against Adamson University last Saturday. Faith Nisperos exploded for a UAAP career-best 31 points in powering the Blue Eagles to a 24-26, 25-21, 25-19, 23-25, 19-17 win in the match that lasted two hours and 56 minutes.

The defending champions will try to bounce back from a four-set defeat to La Salle in their opening game of the season. It was Ateneo's eighth straight defeat to the Lady Spikers since 2017.

"Every UAAP, ang barometer is La Salle. They have a good program. They have a complete lineup. They have a deep bench, they are very well-coached," said Ateneo coach Oliver Almadro. "So every team here, ang barometer is La Salle."

"If you give La Salle a good fight, maybe you are on the right track. If you beat them, you're good. So they're a good team, and good teams will just push us forward," he added.

First serve is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, opening the day's quadruple-header at 10 a.m. is UST (8-4) vs. UE (0-12), with the Golden Tigresses looking to stay within striking distance of the Lady Spikers in the battle for the second seed.

At 12:30 p.m., National University (12-0) battles Far Eastern University (1-11), with a victory putting the Lady Bulldogs on the verge of an elimination round sweep.

Adamson (6-6) will try to bounce back in the last match of the day when they take on University of the Philippines (5-7) at 6:30 p.m.