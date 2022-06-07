With the NBA draft just weeks away, NCAA tournament hero Filipino-American guard Remy Macaspac Martin got a chance to audition for his hometown team.

Martin worked out for the storied Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, showing off a picture on his Instagram stories, with the caption “extremely grateful.”

The Lakers do not have a pick in this year's draft. However, they are reportedly attempting to work out a trade to acquire a draft pick.

While it is yet to be seen if the Lakers will bring in another Fil-Am talent, the team also introduced its new head coach, whose professional career includes roots in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

Darvin Ham is now the head coach of the purple and gold. While he won an NBA championship with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021, some Filipino fans may remember him for his brief PBA stint in 2006.

After a journeyman NBA career, Ham played three games for Talk 'N Text in the 2006 PBA Fiesta Conference, averaging 16.7 points and a dozen rebounds per game.