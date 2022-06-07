Caelum Harris headlines Gilas Youth for FIBA Asia U16 tilt

The Gilas Pilipinas Youth Team. Photo courtesy of the SBP

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino-American teenager Caelum Harris will get his first taste of action for the Philippines at the FIBA Under-16 Asian Championship, set for June 12-19 in Doha, Qatar.

The 6-foot-7 swingman was part of the 12-man lineup for the competition unveiled by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) late Monday night.

Leading the team are captains Jared Bahay and Lebron Nieto. Josh Reyes will call the shots for the squad.

The full roster is as follows:

Jared Bahay

Lebron Nieto

Jacob Bayla

Apl Mcandrei Gemao

Caelum Harris

Jayden Jones

Kristian Porter

Sebastian Reyes

Mikhail Romero

Zain Mahmood

Alexander Konov

Lorenzo Competente

The reserves are: Joseph Pangilinan, Elijah Yusi, and Francis Veejay Pre.

The Philippines is in Group C with Japan and Kuwait. The top teams in all four pools will head directly to the quarterfinals, while the second and third-ranked teams will figure in a crossover knockout match to complete the top eight.

The Gilas Youth need to reach the semifinals in order to qualify for the FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup 2022 slated from July 2 to 10 in Malaga, Spain.

The team heads to Doha on Tuesday night.