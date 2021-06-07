PBA: Amid contract dispute, Kiefer Ravena practices with NLEX

Kiefer Ravena joined the NLEX Road Warriors in practice amid the on-going dispute regarding his signing with the Shiga Lakestars in Japan's B.League. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Kiefer Ravena joined the NLEX Road Warriors in practice on Monday, amid a contractual dispute stemming from his intent to play for the Shiga Lakestars in Japan's B.League.

Videos and photos released by the PBA showed Ravena taking part in the Road Warriors' practice in Pampanga.

It was announced last week that Ravena had signed a contract with Shiga as an Asian import, which would have made him the second Filipino to play in the B.League after his own younger brother, Thirdy, who plays for the San-En NeoPhoenix.

However, the PBA on Saturday officially barred Ravena from playing in Japan, citing the uniform players contract (UPC) that he signed with NLEX. The UPC binds Ravena to his team, and by extension, the PBA as well.

In a statement last week, the NLEX management said it supports Ravena's "desire for personal advancement," but also stressed that he must follow the rules of the PBA.

Shiga was supposed to formally introduce Ravena in a press conference Monday, but it was postponed in light of the developments.

