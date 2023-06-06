Team PH nabs 3 more golds in ASEAN Para Games

Filipino para-athletes won three more gold medals in the 12th ASEAN Para Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Tuesday.

King James Reyes got the ball rolling for Team Philippines when he ruled the men's 800m T46 event at the Morodok Techo Stadium in nail-biting fashion.

Reyes crossed the finish line in two minutes and 13.220 seconds, just a tick ahead of Malaysia's Muhamad Ashraf Haisham (2:13.250) and Vietnam's Tran Van Duc (2:13.260).

In the men's shotput F54, Andrei Kuizon grabbed the gold with a mark of 7.27-meters. He was comfortably ahead of a pair of hometown bets in Phea Phawat (4.17-m) and Poul Sarravann (3.89-m).

Rosalie Torrefiel continued the gold rush for Team Philippines in para-athletics, this time in the women's javelin throw F11. Her mark of 19.33-m was ahead of Indonesia's Ratnaningsih (18.05-m). Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Chin (17.98-m) completed the podium.

Another Filipina para athlete, Jeanette Aceveda, placed sixth and last with a throw of 12.69-m.

Meanwhile, the pair of Darwin Salvacio and Lucena Jaranilla took the bronze in the mixed doubles T5 event of para-table tennis.