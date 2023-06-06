Softball: PH Blu Girls brace for busy stretch

(L-R) CJ Roa, coach Ana Santiago, Angelu Gabriel of the Philippine Blu Girls during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, June 6, 2023. Handout photo.

MANILA -- The Philippine Blu Girls will have a packed schedule in the remaining six months of 2023, as they are set to join three major tournaments including the inaugural Co-ed Slow Pitch Softball World Cup in Mexico in December.

The Blue Girls also qualified for the Softball World Cup (fast pitch) in Italy next month and are scheduled to vie in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China in September.

"Maganda naman ang preparations, thanks to our supporters," said Blu Girls coach Ana Santiago, who graced the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex on Tuesday together with team captain CJ Roa and mainstay Angelu Gabriel.

The Blu Girls made it to the Co-ed Slow Pitch World Cup by finishing second behind Chinese-Taipei in the recent Asia Cup in Pattaya, Thailand where they also faced teams from China, Thailand and Singapore.

Under the co-ed setup, teams are allowed an even number of male and female players on the field. Normally, teams field male pitchers but are required to field female catchers.

"It's newly-organized, that's why our players in the co-ed slow pitch are the same players in our fast pitch squad," Santiago explained. "It's also my first time to coach a team with male players and in slow pitch that's why I needed to study all the rules. They are almost similar."

"But for now, our preparations are focused on the fast pitch World Cup on July 22 to 27 in Italy. Wala na kami international exposure for that. But we will do a two-week camp in Baguio," she added.

In Italy, the Blu Girls will face the world No. 1 team in Japan along with Canada, New Zealand, Venezuela and the host country.

"Then we focus on the Asian Games and the Co-Ed World Cup and for that we are hoping to get international exposure. Gusto sana namin sa Japan so we can train with their national team," said Santiago.