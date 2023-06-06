PVL: Jerry Yee to coach Farm Fresh in Invitational

Photo from Farm Fresh's Facebook page

MANILA – NCAA champion coach Jerry Yee added another hat on his head as he is set to take the helm for the newly-formed PVL team Farm Fresh Foxies.

On Tuesday, Farm Fresh announced its decision to tap Yee as head coach as they join the forthcoming PVL Invitational Conference this month.

“Always with fresh ideas how to build (or rebuild) a team from the ground up. The master. And the leader of the skulk of Foxies. Jerry Yee is the head coach of club team Farm Fresh,” it said.

Yee led the College of St. Benilde Lady Blazers to back-to-back NCAA titles aside from steering the Adamson Lady Falcons back to the Final Four of the UAAP.

In the PVL, Yee held the coaching position of the Petro Gazz Angels which reached the semifinals of 2018 Open Conference under his tutelage.

Over the weekend, Foxies revealed former NCAA MVP Mycah Go as the first player in their roster.

Go was the Most Valuable Player in the NCAA Season 97 women's volleyball tournament, where she led the Lady Blazers to a perfect season.

She missed the entirety of Season 98 due to a knee injury, however.

Farm Fresh will join the PVL Invitational Conference that starts later this month along with another new team in Gerflor and the comebacking Foton Tornadoes.

They will be gearing up against reigning champion Creamline, Petro Gazz, F2 Logistics, PLDT, Chery Tiggo, Cignal, Choco Mucho, and Akari.

