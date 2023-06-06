MANILA - Cambodian champions Burn x Flash are pumping up their preparations for the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup, which takes place in Phnom Penh, starting June 10.

In a send-off conference with reporters, their Pinoy coach Mitch "Mitch" Sato said they are excited to face fellow Pinoys, especially as they have been scrimmaging with Filipino teams.

Scrimmages so far have been intense, he recounted.

"Excited kami dahil may mga nakaka-scrim kami na Pinoy teams and lagi naming silang nakakaharap. Lagi naming silang nakakascrim. Laging may bangayan and excited kami na makaharap namin and makikita sila and expect naming na ang bracket namin may Filipino coach and Filipino player parang Filipino pride and palakasan ng pride," Mitch said.

Burn x Flash will be facing Onic Esports, with head coach Paul Denver "Yeb" Miranda and star jungler Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol, who participated in MPL Philippines for most of their career.

In Outplayed, they will be facing ex-MPL Philippines players Peter Bryce "Basic" Lozano and Rainiel "URESHIII" Logronio, who was once MPL Cambodia finals MVP Mariusz "Donut" Tan's teammate.

Donut is looking forward to facing Filipino players, who have had control over the meta or the current state of play in global Mobile Legends for the last 2 years.

"We've learned a lot sa mga Pilipino player kasi yung macro and micro nila iba talaga compared dito and nakaka-intense talaga makakalaban ang mga Pinoy kasi marami po talaga kaming natututunan sa kanila especially ang mga galawan ganoon po," Donut said.

Burn x Flash will be opening the entire tournament with a bout against Onic Esports on June 10, 3 PM Philippine time, at Aeon Mall Mean Chey in Phnom Penh.