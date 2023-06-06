Mangliwan caps strong day for Team PH with another gold

Veteran para-athlete Jerrold Mangliwan added another gold medal to the Philippines' haul, Tuesday night at the Morodok Techo Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Mangliwan ruled the men's 400m T52 event of the 12th ASEAN Para Games, crossing the finish line in one minute and 1.93 seconds.

He topped the podium for the Philippines' 18th gold medal of the Games. Thailand's Pichaya Kurattanasiri claimed silver (1:03.650) while another Filipino bet, Rodrigo Podiotan Jr., took the bronze (1:03.650).

It was also the fourth gold of the day for the Philippines' para athletics team, after King James Reyes ruled the men's 800m T46, Andrei Kuizon topped the men's shotput F54, and Rosalie Torrefiel won the women's javelin throw F11.

Meanwhile, para-swimmers also added two golds.

Ariel Alegarbes ruled the men's 200m individual medley SM14 with a time of 2:18.190.

He was comfortably ahead of a pair of Malaysian swimmers, with Muhammad Redzuan (2:22.120) and Ethan Khoo Yin Jun (2:26.22) taking silver and bronze, respectively.

Angel Mae Otom added another gold from the women's 200m individual medley SM5. Her time of 4:42.600 put her on top of the podium ahead of Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Sari (5:16.680) and Danh Thi My Thanh (6:17.460).

The Philippines is currently fifth in the medal table with 18 golds, 20 silvers, and 21 bronzes.

Indonesia has a 90-78-50 haul for first place, followed by Thailand (66-62-48), Vietnam (34-35-51) and Malaysia (31-26-17).

