LOOK: Scottie Thompson shares snaps of his ‘MVP’

MANILA – Ginebra Gin Kings star Scottie Thompson sent netizens gushing over the photoshoot of his newborn son Scot Alystair.

Thompson shared on his Instagram account some photos of his son with wife Jinky as they marked their child’s first month.

“My MVP!!” Thompson simply wrote in the caption.

Last month, the PBA MVP added a new inspiration in his life as he welcomed Scot.

It was last January when the basketball star announced that he is expecting his first child with Jinky.

"Grace overflowing," the guard wrote. "I'm so excited to meet the person who is half me and half you. One of God's greatest blessings is on its way."

The couple got married in June 2021, though Thompson would not confirm the development until October of that year.

Thompson is coming off a runner-up finish with the Gin Kings in the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup. He was the league's MVP in 2021.

The cager made headlines outside sport in 2021 after reports revealed that he secretly tied the knot but not with his long-time partner and then-fiancé.

