Kurt Reyson in action for Letran against CEU in the PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Wangs @ 27 Strikers - Letran scored a hard-fought overtime win against Centro Escolar University in the quarterfinals, 94-87, to book a semifinals matchup against rivals San Beda in the 2023 PBA D-League Aspirants cup on Tuesday at the Paco Arena.

Down the wire, Letran came back from a 77-67 deficit with three minutes left and forced an extra five minutes to avoid losing their twice-to-beat advantage and head into a decider.

Kyle Tolentino scored eight of his 11 total points in OT to spearhead the Knights in the extension while also adding three dimes.

Team captain Kurt Reyson put up 27 huge points and also delivered six boards and five assists. Deo Cuajao also finished in double digits with 15, and Kobe Monje scored 12 markers and three boards.

The Scorpions, who beat previously defeated Letran 92-85 in the eliminations, were led by Ron Tolentino's 25 points, four rebounds, and three assists. Helping him was Ayodeji Balogun with a 17-point, 17-board game but are now eliminated in the tournament.

Meanwhile, University of Perpetual Help System DALTA booked their ticket to the semis against EcoOil La Salle shutting the door on the PSP Gymers, 97-90.

The Altas were powered by a 29-17 final frame push, including an 11-2 run in the final three minutes, after the Gymers overtook them in the third quarter.

Cyrus Nitura scored 20 points with five rebounds and four assists to lead Perpetual, and following him was John Abis' 19 points and six boards, and Jielo Razon's 18 markers. JP Boral also was instrumental in the win with 15 points and eight rebounds, while Arthur Roque scored 13 points and seven boards.

Wendel Comboy's game-high 26 markers weren't enough for PSP who failed to extend the series. Jayvee Dela Cruz also delivered with 15 points and six dimes, while Ian Yutuc put up 14.



The Scores:

Letran 94 - Reyson 27, Cuajao 15, Monje 12, K. Tolentino 11, Fajardo 10, Javillonar 6, Ariar 5, Go 3, Santos 2, Guarino 2, Morales 1, Alarcon 0.

CEU 87 - R. Tolentino 25, Balogun 17, Santos 14, Cabotaje 12, Diaz 9, Puray 6, Bernabe 4, Reyes 0, Anagbogu 0, Joson 0, Borromeo 0, Malicana 0.

Quarterscores: 11-14, 38-32, 54-64, 79-79, 94-87 (OT)

---

Perpetual 97 - Nitura 20, Abis 19, Razo 18, Boral 15, Roque 13, Ferreras 7, Ramirez 5, Pagaran 0, Barcuma 0, Nunez 0, Sevilla 0.

PSP 90 - Comboy 26, Dela Cruz 15, Yutuc 14, Bayla 10, Olegario 8, Acu?a 5, Velchez 4, Mohammad 4, Meneses 2, Sumagaysay 2, Castillo 0.

Quarterscores: 27-27, 57-47, 68-73, 97-90.