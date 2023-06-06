Golf: Que, Alido share early lead in Valley Golf

Angelo Que and Ira Alido are tied for first place after Day 1 of the ICTSI Valley Golf Challenge. Pilipinas Golf/Handout.

MANILA -- Angelo Que matched flightmate Ira Alido’s 68 for a one-stroke lead over four others at the start of the ICTSI Valley Golf Challenge, Tuesday at the Valley Golf Club in Antipolo.

Que drained a long putt for birdie on the 18th to save what could've been a rocky finish to an otherwise superb round.

A three-time Asian Tour winner, Que initially took a two-stroke lead over his nearest pursuers after an eagle-spiked frontside 32 and a birdie on No. 10. But bogeys on Nos. 14 and 15 enabled five others, including Alido, to gain a shared view of the top before the returning duo came away with late-hole feats to forge ahead with four-under cards.

Alido birdied the par-5 17th to cap his domination of the rolling layout’s long holes for a bogey-free pair of 34s while Que holed out from way out on the par-3 18th.

"It's a long par-3 so I just wanted to make a par," said Que. "Natapat lang."

Alido, for his part, said he felt "really well" about his performance. "The court suits my liking," he added. "I missed about 2 or 3 chances for easy birdies but nonetheless, it’s a bogey-free round and it’s good for me. I also saved a couple of pars that helped me get to the top."

Zanieboy Gialon birdied the 17th as he turned in a 69 to crowd Reymon Jaraula, Justin Quiban and Korean Chon Koo Kang at third.

Tony Lascuña recovered from miscues on Nos. 13 and 15 with a birdie and saved a 70 for joint seventh with Albin Engino, Japanese Atsushi Ueda and rookie pro Gabriel Manotoc.

Jhonnel Ababa, the come-from-behind winner at PH Masters, missed sustaining his birdie-birdie feat from No. 16 with a bogey on the last hole as he settled for a 71 in a tie with Dino Villanueva and amateur Aidric Chan.