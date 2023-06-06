Filipino-American guard Dwight Ramos. (c) B.LEAGUE

Filipino-American guard Dwight Ramos will still be playing for Levanga Hokkaido in the 2023-24 season of the B.League.

Levanga on Tuesday announced that they have agreed to a contract extension with the Gilas Pilipinas standout.

"Ramos played an active role in leading the team to victory last season, which was his first year with the team," said Levanga chief executive Yo Yokota in a statement on their team website.

"In the new season … [we hope] he will deepen his understanding of the team's basketball and be more fit than last season."

Levanga had a 19-41 record in the 2022-23 B.League season. Ramos averaged 9.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game, but missed 19 games due to an ankle injury.

On Instagram, Ramos acknowledged that his first season in Hokkaido -- his second as a professional player -- "came with a lot of challenges."

"As the next season approaches, I'm excited to announce that I'm signing with Levanga Hokkaido for the next year. Excited to get back with my guys," he added.

Ramos, 24, turned professional in 2021 when he signed with B.League club Toyama Grouses. In his first pro campaign, he averaged 10.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.