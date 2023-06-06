Watch more News on iWantTFC

It was not the ending they expected, but Filipino-American NHL All-Star Jason Robertson is headed to the offseason.

The Dallas Stars were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals on May 29.

Despite the loss, Robertson said it was still a good year for the team.

"It took us a long time to get here," he said. "We’ll have that same group, same foundation, that got us to the playoffs. We’ll be a stronger team next year."

It was a breakout year for the 23-year-old left winger who was born in California.

Robertson's 109 total points ranked him sixth in the league. His 46 goals were good for the seventh spot, while his 63 assists kept him in the Top 10.

His total points also shattered the Dallas Stars' single season scoring record.

While Robertson's play earned him his first all-star birth, he said he hopes to continue building on it.

"I just want to keep finding new ways to be effective," he said. "I just want to work on that in the offseason. I think I can score goals differently instead of trying to be a pure sharpshooter."

Robertson said he already has plans this summer to help his younger brother and Toronto Maple Leafs' winger Nick Robertson recover from a shoulder injury.

"I know he’s had the hard road to recovery and hasn’t played since December, so he’s very anxious to get out," he added. "[I'm] excited to get on the ice with him, get him back to full strength, have fun, then look forward to him playing an NHL game next year."

But before he reunites with his brother, Robertson has one more major league stop to make in Texas. He's throwing out the ceremonial first pitch for the Texas Rangers this week.