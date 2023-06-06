A standout for the NU Lady Bulldogs, Mikka Cacho is also making a name for herself in the 3x3 scene. UAAP Media/File.

MANILA -- Uratex Dream emerged as the top women's 3x3 squad in the Philippines after winning the Red Bull Half Court National Finals on Saturday in Taguig.

They defeated FILA, 16-13, in the championship round to book their ticket to the World Finals in Belgrade, Serbia, after Mikka Cacho's game-winning free throw, and the 32nd SEA Games silver medalist hooper shared that her decision to suit up for Uratex was all worth it.

"Nasa Cambodia pa lang ako nong nag message sila sa'kin, kakatapos lang ng SEA Games, asking if I want to play. It was a one-week preparation lang kaya I know it will be hard for us especially getting the chemistry. But we worked on it, getting multiple tune-ups before the tournament. I’m super happy sa naging outcome, and thankful din syempre sa tiwala na binigay ng team Uratex sa'kin," Cacho shared.

"Hopefully we can work on our weaknesses and improve on our game before the tournament. We’ve learned a lot dito sa Manila playing against the best players, and we expect harder competition going to Serbia, but we will work together and prepare for them," she added.

Team owner Peachy Medina also added how the opportunity to represent the country will be special for her and the whole team.

"It will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for us. We hope to represent the Philippines and Philippine basketball well at such a grand event like the Red Bull World Finals where you get to play against more than 20 countries," she said.

Uratex swept pool B with three wins, and defeated La Filipina, 17-16, in the semis.

Almond Vosotros, Lervin Flores, Gryann Mendoza, and Ping Exciminiano, meanwhile topped the men's division after defeating CAVITEX in the finals, 21-20.