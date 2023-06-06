Alter makes FilOil debut as UP downs St. Clare

UP big man Sean Alter. FilOil/Handout.

MANILA -- University of the Philippines scored a huge win in the 2023 FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup after defeating St. Clare College, 67-61, on Tuesday in San Juan City.

Sean Alter made his FilOil debut for the Fighting Maroons, finishing with 12 points and seven boards in almost 18 minutes of action. Reyland Torres meanwhile led the squad in scoring with 16 markers and two boards.

Megan Galang scored 14 markers and four boards for the Saints who once again failed to sustain a strong start to the game. Luiz Tapenio followed him with 10 points, and John Estrada and Babacar Ndong put up eight each.

UP moved up to 6-2, while St. Clare fell to 4-4.

Meanwhile, San Sebastian College-Recolletos escaped Emilio Aguinaldo College, 68-66.

The Golden Stags, who won on a defensive stop at the end game, were led by Reggz Gabat's 17 points and Alex Desoyo's 13 points as they improved to 3-5.

Ralph Vincent Robin and JP Maguilano scored 15 each for the Generals who went down to 2-6, while Nat Cosejo finished with 13 points, eight boards, and three dimes.

In the first game, Jose Rizal University defeated Mapua University, 93-84.

Joshua Guiab's 21-point, nine-rebound game led the Heavy Bombers who moved to 3-4. Shawn Argente scored 15 points, while Theo Pabico and Ry Dela Rosa scored 14 and 13 each.

The Cardinals, who fell to 5-4, were carried by Adrian Nocum's 19 points and four boards, and Clint Escamis' 18 points, seven dimes, and four rebounds.